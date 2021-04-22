Watch
Police: Arrested Michigan lawmaker warned he'd call governor

Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 22, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Michigan lawmaker who was arrested for drunken driving and resisting officers threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and told state troopers it wouldn't be good for them because he oversees their budget.

Rep. Jewell Jones, an Inkster Democrat, was charged in Livingston County last week after driving into a ditch along Interstate 96.

RELATED: State Rep. Jewell Jones facing charges for drunk driving, resisting police

Police say they struggled to handcuff Jones, who allegedly ignored commands.

They say he warned officers not to hit him, saying it would be very bad for them and that he would call Whitmer.

Jones' lawyer has said he's presumed innocent.

