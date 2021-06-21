Watch
Pentwater enforcing youth curfew after reports of disturbances overnight

Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 21, 2021
PENTWATER, Mich. — Pentwater police are enforcing a village curfew ordinance after reports of youth destroying property and creating “disturbances” at night.

Individuals under 17 may not be out after 11 a.m. or before 6 a.m. unless under the supervision of an adult, according to the ordinance.

Juveniles found in violation of the curfew will be detained until they can be released to a parent or guardian, police said.

Continued violations will result in a referral to juvenile court.

Police say parents can be held accountable for allowing their children to violate the curfew ordinance.

