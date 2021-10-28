Watch
MSU police identify person who sent threatening email to Michigan redistricting commission

Larry Wallace, WSYM, 2021.
Posted at 4:30 PM, Oct 28, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University police and the FBI have identified the individual who reportedly sent a "threatening email" to the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission .

The threat delayed a Wednesday commission meeting on MSU's campus by hours.

MSU police and the FBI interviewed the individual who sent the email and family members and concluded the individual neither had the means or opportunity to carry out the threat.

"We remain confident there is no current or pending threat to the community from the individual responsible for the post," said MSU Public Information Officer Chris Rozman.

