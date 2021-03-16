Michigan State Police continues work in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State Police says early data shows violent crime declined in the City of Benton Harbor by 12% when comparing reports from 2019.

Total crime incidents represent nearly an 11% decrease when compared to the same incidents reported during the same time period of the previous year, according to a news release Tuesday.

Some highlights of the report come from the file classes of rape and robbery, in which both categories saw declines of more than 38% and more than 42%, respectively.

This marks the second-straight year of declines in those two categories.

Since 2015, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety has been part of Michigan’s Secure Cities Partnership, which is an initiative developed in 2012 by the Michigan State Police to address crime through a comprehensive system of “smart justice” that recognizes the connection between enforcement and community engagement.

During the initial development of the SCP, Major Case Units were established to enhance investigative efforts with local law enforcement.

Three MSP detectives continue to work with Benton Harbor Public Safety detectives to investigate the city’s most violent crimes.

Starting next month, the SCP in Benton Harbor will be joined by the newly-established MSP Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad, which will be staffed by troopers from each of the district’s four posts.

The main purpose of the squad will be to focus on reducing violent crime and establish positive police and community relationships within the city of Benton Harbor and other communities.

Strategic plans involve engaging in proactive patrols in targeted neighborhoods with goals of reducing the rate of aggravated assaults.

MSP bicycle patrols will again be utilized to supplement community safety efforts and building trust through “positive engagement.”

The DCPS plan is to maintain a positive presence in the city of Benton Harbor through the first week of October.