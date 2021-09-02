Watch
Michigan man held in bomb hoax at Trump hotel in Las Vegas

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:15 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 09:15:53-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An arrest report says a 44-year-old Michigan man accused of creating a bomb hoax at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas told investigators he wanted to send a message that former Republican President Donald Trump had messed up his life.

Dandre Lundy remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest Tuesday at a budget motel not far from the Trump building near the Strip.

Police said a suitcase and duffel bag that Lundy allegedly left did not contain anything hazardous.

Lundy told police he put a Bible, a rock, a $1 bill and handwritten “scriptures” in the suitcase.

A deputy public defender who represented Lundy on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Lundy’s behalf.

