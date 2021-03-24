Michigan child porn fugitive arrested in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. — A man wanted by the Dowagiac Police Department on child porn charges has been taken into custody in San Antonio, Texas, the department said Wednesday.

Kevin Hanner was taken into custody late afternoon Tuesday by the FBI San Antonio Office and will be transported by to Cass County, where he’ll be lodged on a 12-count felony warrant for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

This was a joint investigation between the Dowagiac Police Department, St. Joseph FBI, San Antonio FI and the San Antonio Police Department.