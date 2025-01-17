Man who helped in $700K interstate casino scam convicted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — He helped convince a Four Winds employee to take $700K from the casino across state lines - now he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Jesus Gaytan-Garcia, 45, of Chicago was found guilty of theft from an Indian tribal organization— a 5-year felony, given the amount— and interstate transportation of stolen money, which could cost him an additional 10 years in prison according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“This case underscores the need for businesses, organizations, and citizens to be diligent and cautious about phone and internet scams,” said US Attorney, Mark Totten.

On July 30, 2023, someone called the Hartford Four Winds Casino claiming to be a tribal chairperson in urgent need of funds and convinced a supervisory there to bring it from Michigan to a gas station in Gary, IN. The employee handed over the cash to 2 unknown men, telling investigators they'd been misled by whoever called the casino.

“Thanks to the persistent and dedicated investigators at the Pokagon Tribal Police Department and FBI, Mr. Gaytan-Garcia was identified as one of the perpetrators of this theft-scam and is being held accountable for this bold crime.” said Totten.

According to a release sent to FOX 17 from Totten's office, Gayton-Garcia was one of the men at the gas station and the federal jury's decision was made based on evidence found in his home— a bundle of cash wrapped with a paper band marked with not only the casino's location, but the exact date of the theft.

“The cooperative efforts of the FBI and our tribal law enforcement has resulted in justice for the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians,” said Pokagon Band Chief of Police Mario RedLegs. “I am extremely proud of the professional teamwork that was put forth by those involved in the investigation. The diligence of the investigative team and the U.S. Attorney's Office was vital to hold Mr. Gaytan-Garcia responsible for the crimes he committed against the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.”

The trial was prosecuted by the US Attorney's office for the Western District of Michigan and investigated by the FBI and Pokagon Band Tribal Police.

"The conviction of Jesus Gaytan-Garcia represents a significant step toward justice and healing for the Pokagon Tribal Community," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

A date for sentencing has yet to be set.