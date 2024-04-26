Watch Now
Man survives multiple gunshot wounds, suspect tracked down

Shooting on Horton Ave SE near Grigg St SE
GRPD collecting evidence at scene of shooting on southeast side Friday, April 26
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 26, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An early morning shooting put one man in the hospital and another behind bars Friday.

Grand Rapids Police got the call around 3:30 a.m., finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Horton Ave SE near Grigg St.

The suspect had run off— K9 units discovering a weapon during the chase, while officers found him coming out of the door at one of his known addresses.

After an initial round of questioning, the suspect was taken into custody.

No names have been given, but the victim's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

