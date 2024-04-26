Man survives multiple gunshot wounds, suspect tracked down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An early morning shooting put one man in the hospital and another behind bars Friday.

Grand Rapids Police got the call around 3:30 a.m., finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Horton Ave SE near Grigg St.

The suspect had run off— K9 units discovering a weapon during the chase, while officers found him coming out of the door at one of his known addresses.

After an initial round of questioning, the suspect was taken into custody.

No names have been given, but the victim's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.