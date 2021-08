BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple law enforcement agencies will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address human trafficking sting operations that took place over the past couple months.

The Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Osceola County Sheriff's Offices, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety and Ferris State University Department of Public Safety collaborated on the sting operations.

Watch the press conference live here at about 1 p.m.