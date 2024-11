GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Edward Antoine Kennedy was shot and killed in April of 2023. Now the person convicted of the slaying will spend their life behind bars.

FOX 17 Worden Street shooting

Vincentea Mansfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday, according to the Kent County Prosecutors Office.

Kent County Jail

Witnesses named the now 35-year-old as the shooter in court documents released when charges were levied.

