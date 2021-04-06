K9 helps find man allegedly stealing from Cass County home

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 57-year-old Dowagiac man was arrested after a Cass County K9 found him allegedly trying to steal from a home.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an active alarm at a home in the 52000 block of Lake Shore Drive in Wayne Township, according to a news release Tuesday.

All the doors to the home were locked when deputies arrived.

They saw movement inside the home and contacted the homeowner, who was out of town.

K9 “Faust” helped search the home and found a man barricaded in a room in the basement.

Deputies also found guns and chainsaws that they say the man was trying to steal from the home.

The man was transported to the Cass County Jail and lodged on charges that included breaking and entering, larceny, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting and obstructing deputies.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing the man’s name until he is arraigned in the 4th District Court of Cass County.