Hours-long standoff in Baldwin ends with 1 in custody

BALDWIN, Mich. — One person is in custody after a standoff that lasted several hours Friday morning at a home in Baldwin.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched just before 9:50 a.m. to the Majestic Pines Apartments for a shots fired call, according to a news release.

Deputies eventually made contact with two women who told them a man had gotten into one of their apartments and shown a firearm.

One of the women has an active personal protection order against the man.

An argument followed, leading out into the parking lot, where the women told deputies the man had pointed the gun and fire a round in their direction as he was leaving.

Lake County deputies, along with the ERT teams from Newaygo County and Mason/Oceana County, had a standoff with the man for several hours in Baldwin before he was arrested.

The investigation continues.

Names are being withheld until after arraignment.