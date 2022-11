GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning.

They are said to be in serious but stable condition.

The initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. for shots heard near the Park Place Apartment Homes on Marshall Ave.

GRPD is still working to determine what happened.

This is a developing situation. We will update this article as details become available.