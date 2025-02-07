Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Final suspect sentenced in 2023 Plaster Creek murder

Medina-Pagan and Lazaro Mugshots.png
FOX 17 // Kent County Correctional Facility
Medina-Pagan and Lazaro Mugshots.png
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A year and a half after the body of Pacifique Uwimana was found near Roosevelt Park in Grand Rapids, both men suspected in his death have been sentenced.

Both Eliutd Lazaro and Omi Medina-Pagan were charged with felony murder and two counts of armed robbery, with Medina-Pagan also facing 1 count of lying to investigators.

Lazaro was sentenced to 15-40 years in prison on Wednesday while Medina-Pagan is serving 26.5-60 years, having been sentenced in September.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward