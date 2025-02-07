Final suspect sentenced in 2023 Plaster Creek murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A year and a half after the body of Pacifique Uwimana was found near Roosevelt Park in Grand Rapids, both men suspected in his death have been sentenced.

Both Eliutd Lazaro and Omi Medina-Pagan were charged with felony murder and two counts of armed robbery, with Medina-Pagan also facing 1 count of lying to investigators.

Lazaro was sentenced to 15-40 years in prison on Wednesday while Medina-Pagan is serving 26.5-60 years, having been sentenced in September.

