FBI: More than 10,000 people were reported victims of hate crimes in 2020

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Logo of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the Department of Justice of the United States of America pictured at the embassy of the USA in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 10, 2007.<br/>
Posted at 11:37 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 11:37:39-04

(WXYZ) — More than 10,000 people were victims of hate crimes in 2020 across the U.S., according to the FBI’s newly released 2020 hate crime statistics.

The FBI says there were 7,554 single-bias incidents that involved 10,528 victims.

Of the incidents, the FBI says most (61.9%) of victims were targeted because of race/ethnicity/ancestry, and 20.5% were victimized because of sexual-orientation.

The stats indicate that 22 murders and 19 rapes were also reported as hate crimes.

The FBI notes that most (28.3%) hate crime incidents occurred in or near residences or homes with nearly 20% happening on highways, roads, or sidewalks.

Michigan had 377 reported hate crimes in the year 2020, according to the new stats. One-hundred-and-sixty-one of the hate crimes were reported as anti-Black or African American.

