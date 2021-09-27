Eaton County Sheriff's Office releases details on triple fatal shooting

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released more details Monday on a fatal shooting from Friday that killed three people and led to one person getting arrested.

Deputies were dispatched Friday to a home in the 10000 block of Bishop Highway on a 911 unknown call, shortly after which they received another call from a neighbor saying a child had arrived at their home and had an injured foot.

The neighbor told dispatch they heard screaming and shots coming from next door.

When deputies arrived, they found three adults dead at the home where the original 911 unknown call came from.

The victims all appeared to have been shot, according to a news release.

Deputies developed a suspect, Daniel Sougstad, and neighboring police agencies stopped and arrested him Saturday morning in Ingham County.

He was arrested without incident.

The sheriff’s office says all the victims were members of Sougstad’s family.

He’s lodged at the Eaton County Jail and is being held on three counts of open murder and three counts of felony firearm.