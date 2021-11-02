East Lansing police searching for suspects in property destruction following MSU, U-M game

(WXYZ) — The East Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate suspects they say are responsible for destruction of property after the Michigan State University vs University of Michigan football game this past weekend.

Police say they responded to 349 calls for service with many of them assisting the East Lansing Fire Department with crowd control while they were trying to extinguish the fires.

“This behavior is not acceptable, and suspects identified will be located and held responsible. Over the next few days and weeks, we will be reviewing all social media posts, tips, and other information we receive. The pictures & video below are just a small example of what is currently being reviewed,” East Lansing Police Department said in a Facebook post.

If you recognize any of the individuals in the photos, or have additional imagery you can provide police, you are asked to call 517-319-6834.