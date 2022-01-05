Dowagiac man injured during shooting in Cass County

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Dowagiac police are investigating a shooting that injured a Dowagiac man early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after midnight in the 300 block of Main Street, when officers responded to a call about a man who had been shot and was on the sidewalk, according to a news release Wednesday.

Officers found the 37-year-old victim, who told them he had been walking and was talking with an acquaintance on social media about meeting in the area.

The victim told police the acquaintance tried to rob him when they met, leading to a struggle that ended with the victim being shot once. The shooter fled the area in a vehicle.

Pride Ambulance treated the man at the scene and transported him to South Bend Memorial Hospital. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police say they’ve developed a person of interest and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information may contact Dowagiac police at 269-782-9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 800-462-9328.