Detroit police release dashcam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

DETROIT — Detroit police have released video of an officer-involved shooting where a man was shot and killed overnight on the northeast side.

According to Detroit Police Chief James Craig, the whole incident started around 10:50 near the area of Ward and McNichols. Officers were investigating a shooting that hurt five people, and also investigating a fatal crash in the same scene.

You can see the video below (GRAPHIC)

Dashcam video from police shooting in Detroit

Police say then, around 2:30 a.m., a 27-year-old driving a 2019 Yukon drove through the crime scene, fired one shot that hit a police vehicle, and then struck two parked police vehicles.

Officers then pursued the suspect through multiple areas of the city, with speeds in excess of 100 mph at times.

Police say he stopped in the area of 8 Mile and Gratiot and fired at officers. Officers fired back, and then the suspect took off on foot.

About a half mile later, police said the suspect pointed a gun at officers, and officers shot him.

Police rendered aid and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"This is a suspect that we had to apprehend," Craig said. "He was focused on one thing and one thing only, to kill a police officer."

They recovered a .40 caliber weapon and said they had a very strong smell of alcohol on the suspect and also found an open container in the vehicle.

According to police, they spoke with the suspect's mother, who said he was distraught after the loss of his friend the day before and a 6-month-old cousin last month.

