Craig announces steps to bolster police amid crime 'crisis'

WXYZ-TV
Chief James Craig
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 08:51:23-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is calling for strengthening law enforcement amid what he labels a public safety “crisis."

He announced moves Monday to focus on policing while he prepares to formally run for governor.

The Republican appointed a team of sheriffs, lawmakers and a county prosecutor to recommend new laws.

Craig also says he will use his bully pulpit to bring attention to crime issues.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer later Monday will propose a plan to use federal pandemic rescue funding to boost support for police officers and curb the use of illegal guns.

