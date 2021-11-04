Coldwater, Quincy police investigate string of car break-ins

COLDWATER, Mich. — Police are investigating multiple instances of cars being broken into earlier this week.

Thieves broke into six parked cars early Tuesday morning in Coldwater, police said in a news release Thursday.

All took place in the city’s second ward around 1:30 a.m.

Thieves targeted unlocked cars that were parked in driveways and took off with mostly loose change and cash, though two wallets were also stolen, police said.

The Quincy Police Department also reported that six cars were broken into in their jurisdiction at about 2:30 a.m. the same night.

Two individuals involved in the Quincy thefts were described as being about 5’11” and athletic.

Two handguns were stolen from the vehicles in Quincy.

Police reminded residents to remove valuables from their cars and lock doors when their vehicles aren’t being used.

“This is especially important with the holiday season approaching,” the news release said. “Please do not leave purses, packages or money in your car where they are visible. It is a better practice to secure valuables out of sight in your trunk while shopping.”

Anyone with information about the thefts may contact the Quincy Police Department at 517-639-9065 or the Coldwater Police Department at 517-278-4525.

Officers from both departments may be contacted through central dispatch after business hours at 517-278-3091.