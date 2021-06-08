Clare County man pleads guilty to threatening public officials in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A Clare County man has pleaded guilty to threatening public officials and will serve probation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Earlier this year, 63-year-old Daniel Thompson was charged with three counts of malicious use of a service provided by a telecommunications provider.

It’s a six-month misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine.

Two of the charges were in Livingston County and the third was in Clare County.

Nessel’s office alleged that Thompson made threatening remarks in voicemails, emails and phone conversations involving the offices of U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Thompson pleaded guilty to the two counts in Livingston County last month.

He was sentenced to the following terms Tuesday afternoon:

Two years of probation

No early discharge from probation

A suspended sentence of six months in the Livingston County Jail, pending successful completion of probation

Mental health and anger management treatment

No possession of firearms

No consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs or marijuana except as prescribed

Must submit to random drug and alcohol tests

No direct or indirect contact with Sen. Stabenow, Rep. Slotkin or their staff.

“My office will not stand for threatening behavior directed at our public officials,” Nessel said. “I recognize Mr. Thompson’s admission of guilt and appreciate my team’s work to ensure there’s accountability in this case. Public servants must be able to do their jobs free from intimidation and fear.”

The charge in Clare County will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Thompson was also ordered to pay a $200 fine and costs and fees totaling $1,765.