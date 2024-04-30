'Arsenal of weapons and drugs’, $100K & more seized: Muskegon man facing charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon man with a criminal history is facing charges after the DEA and West Michigan Enforcement Team found what they called an ‘arsenal of weapons and drugs’ —plus thousands of dollars in cash and ill-gotten items in his possession.

A federal grand jury indicted Orlando Bernard Easter, 35, on 1 count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and 2 counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Allegedly found in Easter’s possession

Seized by DEA, WEMET, leading to indictment:



7 handguns, —2 reportedly stolen, 1 with an 'obliterated serial number'

$100K in cash

Cocaine

Fentanyl

MDMA

Methamphetamine

2 cars plus gold and diamond jewelry gained through alleged drug trafficking enterprise



—Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan

“These allegations are serious and touch on two major threats to our communities: fentanyl and the spread of illegal firearms in the hands of prohibited persons,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.

The statement released by Totten’s office showed the bulk of the items were found in a home and storage unit.