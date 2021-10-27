2 Detroit cops accused of taking bribes from towing company

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit police officers have been charged with taking bribes to break the rules and steer cars to a favored towing company.
An indictment was unsealed in federal court. The charges are the latest in a federal investigation of Detroit’s towing procedures.
Lt. John Kennedy is accused of accepting more than $14,000 in cash, cars, and car repairs from a towing company and an undercover federal agent. Kennedy was supposed to be investigating the company.
Kennedy and Officer Daniel Vickers were charged with bribery and conspiracy.
They asked for court-appointed lawyers.
Vickers said, “I did not do this.”
Chief James White has issued the following statement about the case:
We anticipated this outcome and will continue to cooperate with the FBI in their investigation, which began prior to me leading this department. I am profoundly disappointed with the crimes allegedly committed by these officers. We will continue to root out corruption and restore trust in the towing process. The department has already implemented sweeping changes, and there are more to come. Our community deserves honest actors and policing excellence. We are committed to being fully transparent throughout this process.