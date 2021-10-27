2 Detroit cops accused of taking bribes from towing company

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit police officers have been charged with taking bribes to break the rules and steer cars to a favored towing company.

An indictment was unsealed in federal court. The charges are the latest in a federal investigation of Detroit’s towing procedures.

Lt. John Kennedy is accused of accepting more than $14,000 in cash, cars, and car repairs from a towing company and an undercover federal agent. Kennedy was supposed to be investigating the company.

Kennedy and Officer Daniel Vickers were charged with bribery and conspiracy.

They asked for court-appointed lawyers.

Vickers said, “I did not do this.”

Chief James White has issued the following statement about the case: