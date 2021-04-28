2 arrested after pursuit in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning after a pursuit in Berrien County.

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw at about 2:50 a.m. a black 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck that matched the description of a vehicle that had previously fled from law enforcement, a news release said.

The vehicle was seen near Pucker Street and Pokagon Road in Berrien Township and the previous pursuit involved officers from Bridgman City and Niles City earlier in the evening while those officers were investigating potential thefts from vehicles.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, it fled, resulting in a pursuit that went through the Township of Berrien, Township of Niles, Township of Buchanan, Township of Lake, Township of Chikaming and into the Township of Weesaw.

Speeds in some areas approached 100 miles per hour and the pursuit lasted about an hour.

While an officer from the Bridgman City Police Department was trying to deploy stop sticks, the suspect vehicle attempted to drive at the officer, leading him to jump over a guardrail to avoid being hit.

Just before 4 a.m., the vehicle drove into a field off Minich Road in Weesaw Township and the two occupants fled on foot.

Deputies apprehended a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man.

The man was lodged at the Berrien County Jail and the girl was lodged at the Berrien County Juvenile Center on a valid J-5 pickup order.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is working with other law enforcement agencies to determine the two individuals’ possible involvement in other crimes in the area.

The man is facing charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon (vehicle), fleeing & eluding and resisting & obstructing a police officer.