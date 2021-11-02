17-year-old arrested after police find Berrien County man with gunshot wound

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old was arrested after a domestic dispute in Berrien County in which a man was shot.

Officers from the Berrien Springs/Oronoko Township Police Department responded about 11:50 a.m. Monday to a call of a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The juvenile – whose name police did not release – was apprehended and lodged at the Berrien County Juvenile Center.

He faces an assault with intent to murder charge.

Police described the victim’s condition as serious but stable.