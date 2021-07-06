1 arrested after shooting leaves man in critical condition in Coloma Township

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in critical condition and another is in custody after an early Tuesday morning shooting in Berrien County.

The Coloma Township Police Department responded about 2:25 a.m. to a shooting at an apartment at 5820 Paw Paw Lake Road.

An officer found a 24-year-old man lying in the bedroom with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Police developed a suspect, Damion McCarver of Benton Harbor, after interviewing multiple witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene.

After several hours of searching for McCarver, a tip was called into the police department that McCarver was walking down Paw Paw Lake Road.

Officers from the Coloma Township Police Department, the Berrien County Detective Bureau and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force went to the area and found McCarver walking on the side of the road.

He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Berrien County Jail on his charges.

The victim, whose name police aren’t releasing, was still in the hospital in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.