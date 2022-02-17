Crews battling fire at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township

(WXYZ) — Crews are currently on the scene of a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township.

We're told the fire started around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

This is an active scene and we will continue to bring more details as they come.

The club is among the most historic in Michigan and is more than 100 years old.

It opened in 1916 and had hosted more than a dozen major championships in that time on its South Course. Recently, the South Course underwent a massive restoration project and just reopened to the members in the summer 2021.

Gil Hanse led the restoration with the hopes of bringing major championships back to the club. It last hosted a major when Padraig Harrington won the 2008 PGA Championship. It also hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup. Recently, the United States Golf Association announced Oakland Hills would host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.

