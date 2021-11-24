COVID testing sites feel the rush amid the holiday season

(WXYZ) — With just one day until Thanksgiving, health experts are urging people to do whatever they can to slow infection rates. This includes wearing a mask indoors and getting tested for covid.

Beaumont Health says their testing sites are busy and COVID hospitalizations are up headed into thanksgiving. Their positivity rate is at 14 percent, so a negative COVID test is probably a good idea so you don't unknowingly spread the virus to the people you love.

"Because I work in healthcare I will be getting it before I leave work tomorrow," Lekisha Weathersby said.

She still has a few errands to run before gathering with family including stopping by her nearest covid-19 testing site.

Dr. Ben Skrynski with Beaumont Health says she has the right idea.

"Anytime you can reduce the risk especially for the most vulnerable, it's always a smart idea," he said.

The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Metro Detroit is another big concern.

Macomb County is at 18%. Oakland County is at 13%, and Wayne County is at 10%.

Those numbers indicate that COVID-19 is spreading in our communities at a very high rate.

"It's very concerning about where this will go especially headed into the holiday season," Dr. Skrynski said. "We know we have a lot more gatherings."

If you opt to get swabbed before turkey day, most places can get your test results back within 24 hours. Some labs are working double-time to ensure a fast turnaround.

"Most people are coming in to get prepared before they see loved ones," president of Worldwide Clinical Labz Michael Clemmon said. "A lot of people want to make sure that they are not infected before they go and spend time with family."