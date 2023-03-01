Countdown to LaughFest begins!

LaughFest is only a week away!

The annual celebration of laughter for the health of it brings in big-name entertainers and raises fund for Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids to help people on their cancer and grief journeys.

This year is no exception and includes a few special events:

LaughFest Trivia Night of the Stars – March 9 at Golden Age at Creston Brewery

Featuring West Michigan celebrities, this interactive game mixes in pop culture with West Michigan trivia. Teams of 6 can sign up here.

KaraJOKEe – March 10 at Golden Age at Creston Brewery

Comedians will do a 5 minutes (prepared) set, then since a karaoke song picked by the audience.

LaughterRX

Explore the impact laughter can have on physical, emotional, and mental health – and how it’s being integrated into care for patients facing cancer and chronic illness. Featured speakers will fill you with laughter while explaining strategies for adding this kind of care to your life.

Laughs galore, plus a bigger bang for your buck

Meijer is doubling-down on donations for Gilda’s Club this year. As a presenting sponsor for the LaughFest High Five Campaign, the retailer will match the first $20,000 in donations to the Club made at events.

LaughFest takes over West Michigan March 8-12.