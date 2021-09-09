Why the Whitmer Administration could change position on no statewide mask mandate for schools

(WXYZ) — Schools are back but masks are not statewide. And a top Whitmer Administration official hinted that could soon change.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Warren today told reporters why she’s not imposing a statewide mask mandate saying, “We are encouraging these decisions be made at the local level. That increases the odds that people will follow them and will adhere to them when they feel as though they've had an opportunity to have some input."

On Tuesday students entered Manchester High School without masks in violation of the Washtenaw County mask mandate order for schools. This issue has turned emotional and polarizing.

The Governor says she has not seen video posted on social media but said, “The stress that school boards and school districts and school administrators and teachers are feeling is real.”

Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joeneigh Khaldun said during a virtual town hall that the Whitmer Administration’s position on no statewide mask mandate could change saying, “The department continues to watch data around cases and hospitalizations and deaths, and Director Hertel has made it clear that she will consider a school mask mandate depending on what we've seen with cases and hospitalizations across the state.”

Also in the town hall, Dr. Michael Rice the state Superintendent made it clear where he stands saying, “We should all be masking up when we're in space with one another.”

Governor Whitmer says she applauds local school districts and counties that pass mask mandates.

Macomb County in metro Detroit has not done that.