Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Whitmer: Please turn on lights to remember pandemic victims

Posted at 10:59 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 22:59:10-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking Michiganders to turn on the lights outside their homes for an hour to remember thousands of people who have died from COVID-19.

The remembrance will occur from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, one year after Michigan first confirmed coronavirus cases. Michigan has seen more than 16,600 confirmed or probable deaths tied to the disease and over 658,000 infections — spurred by surges last spring and in the fall and winter.

Whitmer says turning on porch lights will "remember those we've lost and remind ourselves that even in times of darkness, we're in this together."

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources
The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.