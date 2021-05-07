White House COVID-19 Response Team to host 10:30 a.m. press briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House COVID-19 Response Team will provide updates on the COVID-19 response effort Friday morning.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, will be joined by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

The press briefing comes after Pfizer and BioNTech took the first steps with the FDA to seek full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. for people 16 and older.

Right now the Pfizer vaccine is only being administered under emergency use authorization.

Pfizer is now the first company to seek full approval from the FDA.

Pfizer is now the first company to seek full approval from the FDA.


