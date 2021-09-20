‘We all have a part to play:’ Allegan Co. Health Dept. to provide free weekly COVID testing

ALLEAGN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department understands that its residents may be having a hard time getting a COVID test these days, said its public information officer Lindsay Maunz.

“Many people have to go to other jurisdictions to get testing,” Maunz said during a Zoom interview on Monday afternoon. “And, we’ve also been hearing lately it’s harder to access free testing without a doctor’s order or just being asymptomatic.”

So, they’re teaming up with Allegan County Transportation and HONU Management Group to provide free COVID testing beginning this Wednesday September 22.

“It’s a drive-thru testing event,” she said. “If you work in Allegan County and would like to take advantage of this opportunity or if you live in Allegan County this testing option is available for people.”

Maunz said that it’s in fact open to all Michigan residents and the department is doing this to help remove barriers that anyone may face when trying to get a test.

“We know that individuals can get billed by their insurance company if they’re not showing any symptoms and that plays a factor in whether or not you decide to get tested,” she said. “So, this option is available for people. We encourage them to use this opportunity if say you’ve been traveling or you just had a recent get together with individuals.”

The testing site at the Transportation building at 750 Airway Drive is scheduled for every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to the press release, registration is not required but they do ask everyone to wear a mask and people can get their results in 30-45 minutes.

“We all have a part to play and a shared responsibility in ending this pandemic,” Maunz said. “So, use our tools so we can move closer towards a post-pandemic level normal.”