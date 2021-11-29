WATCH: Dr. Abha discusses Omicron variant and how to prepare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Abha with Cherry Health joined Fox 17 Morning News on Monday to discuss the Omicron variant, what we know so far and how to prepare for its arrival in the U.S.

She says Americans have a moral responsibility to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves from all variants of COVID-19, including Delta, which is still the predominant strain right now.

It's not yet clear how sick patients with Omicron are getting or how effective our current vaccines are against it.

RELATED: Biden to deliver remarks on the emerging omicron variant Monday