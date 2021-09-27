Van Buren County student dies after contracting COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Mich. — The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirmed on Friday, Sept. 24, that a student in Van Buren County died after contracting COVID-19.

This brings the total deaths from COVID-19 in Van Buren and Cass County to 234. Since the 2021-22 school year began, the health department has confirmed 192 cases of COVID-19 in people younger than 20 across Van Buren and Cass County.

In a release sent to Fox 17, the health department stressed the importance of following mitigation strategies to curb the spread of COVID in the community, which include getting vaccinated, wearing masks in public settings, maintaining 3-6 feet or more of distance between others, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick.

“Our sympathy goes out to all families who have been affected by this deadly virus," said Dr. Larry Wile, Medical Director with Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. "As a community we all want this pandemic to be over, to know our families are safe, and to have the restrictions on our social activities lifted. Unfortunately, we are not there yet. The Delta variant has proven to be more contagious and more serious than previous variants."

“The death of a local student is a tragic reminder that the numbers we report every week are also our children, friends and neighbors, and that no one is immune to the virus’ impact," said Danielle Persky, Health Officer, Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. "The best ways to protect ourselves, our loved ones and young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine is to get vaccinated ourselves and wear a mask; small and simple tools that make a great impact,” says Danielle Persky, Health Officer, Van Buren/Cass District Health Department."

You can locate the closest COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations in Cass and Van Buren County here.

