US extends restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico through April 21

(WXYZ) — The United States has extended restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico through April 21.

The Department of Homeland Security says it will work with counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 18, 2021

Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 18, 2021

Homeland Security defines non-essential travel as “travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature.” Essential travel — including travel for trade and business — remains open.

Non-essential travel between the U.S., Canada and Mexico has been restricted since the start of the pandemic last spring and has been extended several times.

