US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

AP
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 06:34:57-04

(AP) — New COVID-19 cases per day in the U.S. have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Infections jumped to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23. And all but two states — Maine and South Dakota — reported that case numbers have risen over the past two weeks. Some parts of the country are running up against deep vaccine resistance.

