UK hits record COVID-19 levels; nearly 5 million infected

LONDON (AP) — The latest figures from Britain's statistics agency show the prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels.

It says about 1 in 13 people are estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week. Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the virus the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million.

The Office for National Statistics says the latest surge is driven by the more transmissible omicron variant called BA.2, which is the dominant variant now across the U.K. COVID-19 hospitalizations and death rates are again rising, although the number of people dying with COVID-19 is still relatively low compared to earlier this year.