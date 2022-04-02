Watch

UK hits record COVID-19 levels; nearly 5 million infected

FILE - Family members write a message to two sisters who died of COVID on the National Covid Memorial wall in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Latest figures from Britain's statistics agency show the prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week. Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the virus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
LONDON (AP) — The latest figures from Britain's statistics agency show the prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels.

It says about 1 in 13 people are estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week. Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the virus the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million.

The Office for National Statistics says the latest surge is driven by the more transmissible omicron variant called BA.2, which is the dominant variant now across the U.K. COVID-19 hospitalizations and death rates are again rising, although the number of people dying with COVID-19 is still relatively low compared to earlier this year.

