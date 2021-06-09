U.S.-Canadian border could reopen to non-essential travel soon

(WXYZ) — Non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada could soon return.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country could unveil relaxed measures for fully-vaccinated people in the coming weeks.

The border between the two countries has been closed since March 2020.

Right now, there is a serious vaccine disparity between the U.S. and Canada, with only 7% of adult Canadians over the age of 18 being fully vaccinated, compared to about 55% of American adults.

We're working closely with the Canadians to make sure that the ability for our citizens to go to and fro is sustained," U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin said.

The U.S. and Canadian chambers of commerce say the two governments should allow fully vaccinated travelers to cross starting June 22.