Travel Points Testing program expands to Clare, New Buffalo welcome centers

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) are expanding the Travel Points Testing program to more welcome centers in the state.

The Travel Points Testing program brings antigen COVID-19 testing to locations with high volumes of travel.

MDHHS and MDOT say they are now expanding the program to the welcome centers in Clare and New Buffalo.

The program is already operating at welcome centers in Dundee and Monroe, as well as Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

Welcome centers in the testing program are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You don’t need insurance to participate in testing, and results can be obtained via text, email or uploaded to the traveler’s patient portal.

“We know one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 is robust testing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the MDHHS, “Offering quick and convenient testing at points of entry and high travel in Michigan will help keep travelers and Michiganders safe. If you are engaging in any travel, we encourage you to take advantage of this testing when you re-enter or travel across the state.”

