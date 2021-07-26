Third round of MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes winners to be announced Tuesday

(WXMI) — The next round of winners of the $50,000 daily drawings in the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes will be announced Tuesday.

Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh will be joined by Norman Korpi, a U.P. native and the first openly LGBT case member of “The Real World” series, and Miss Michigan 2021 Vivian Zhong to announce the $50,000 daily drawing winners who were selected July 7-17.

The Protect Michigan Commission says this round of winners represents almost every region of the state, including West Michigan.

RELATED: 2nd round of 'MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes' winners announced

The virtual announcement is scheduled to happen at 1 p.m.

For unvaccinated Michiganders looking to get in on the sweepstakes, the deadline to get one of the three COVID-19 immunizations in order to qualify for the drawings is Friday, July 30.

The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes has received more than 2.2 million applicants for the grand prizes since July 1, and nearly 98,000 young residents have signed up for the college scholarships.

The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes giveaway includes $5 million in total prizes, including 30 daily prizes of $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize, along with nine four-year college scholarships for those receiving vaccines ages 12 to 17.

As of July 22, 62.9% of Michigan residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

MORE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces first four MI Shot to Win daily winners

