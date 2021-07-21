2nd round of 'MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes' winners to be announced Wednesday

MICHIGAN — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce the next round of winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes Wednesday morning, according to the Protect Michigan Commission.

We’re told the governor will be accompanied by Saturday Night Live’s Tim Meadows, a Highland Park native, to announce the new winners of the sweepstakes at 10:30 a.m. on July 21.

The Protect Michigan Commission says the $1 million prize winner will also be announced.

More than two million Michiganders have reportedly entered the sweepstakes, along with more than 90,000 entered for the scholarship drawing.

