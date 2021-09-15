Supply chain shortages to affect menus at Oakridge Public Schools

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Disruptions in supply chains resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic will impact meals at Oakridge Public Schools, according to a letter to parents from Nick Lazo, director of dining services.

Lazo says menus may be altered on short notice as a result.

However, parents are assured that every student will continue to be fed healthy food at breakfast and lunch.

Lazo says efforts will be made to update the online menu portal in real time; however, children with food allergies are advised to consult staff members at the cafeteria to ensure appropriate substitutions are available.

Those with questions are asked to email Lazo at nlazo@oakridgeschools.org.

