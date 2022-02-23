Studies show that MIS-C can be dangerous amongst children

(WXYZ) — Children’s hospitals across the country are keeping an eye out for MIS-C, which is short for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. The syndrome is an inflammatory reaction and can affect different body parts like the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, or GI organs.

Hospitals have seen cases spike between two and six weeks after a surge.

According to sources, since January, 4.5 million children have caught COVID-19.

As of Jan. 31, there were over 6,800 cases of MIS-C. Many children who had MIS-C recovered and had no lasting effects. But, as of Jan. 31, 59 children have passed away.

CDC research found that when Delta was a dominant variant, kids ages 12 to 18 vaccinated for COVID-19 were 91% less likely to develop MIS-C. Another study found that only one vaccinated child developed MIS-C out of 1 million vaccinated children.

