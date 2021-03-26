State launches online dashboard for reporting COVID-19 workplace safety violations

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched a new online dashboard for reporting workplace safety citations related to COVID-19.

In addition to the full citation document and a brief description of the violations, the online resource will update where each citation is in the enforcement process, a news release said Friday.

It includes the following categories:

Citations abated, penalty paid, case closed

Awaiting abatement or penalty, case open

Under formal appeal

Citation vacated

Most recent

Updates will be made every Friday at 3 p.m.

State ambassadors say more than 90% of businesses visited are complying with mask, cleaning and disinfection and personal protective equipment requirements.

But they’ve also seen opportunities for continued education and improvement in employee training, record keeping, COVID-19 signage and written plan documents.

