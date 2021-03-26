Menu

State launches online dashboard for reporting COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 15:27:13-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched a new online dashboard for reporting workplace safety citations related to COVID-19.

See the dashboard here.

In addition to the full citation document and a brief description of the violations, the online resource will update where each citation is in the enforcement process, a news release said Friday.

It includes the following categories:

  • Citations abated, penalty paid, case closed
  • Awaiting abatement or penalty, case open
  • Under formal appeal
  • Citation vacated
  • Most recent

Updates will be made every Friday at 3 p.m.

State ambassadors say more than 90% of businesses visited are complying with mask, cleaning and disinfection and personal protective equipment requirements.

But they’ve also seen opportunities for continued education and improvement in employee training, record keeping, COVID-19 signage and written plan documents.

Employers can find COVID-19 safety resources here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
