State encourages all Michiganders 18 & up to get COVID-19 booster shot

(WXYZ) — State officials are encouraging all Michiganders to get a COVID-19 booster shot after the endorsement of the CDC director and FDA approval.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have all been approved to for people 18 and up.

It comes as Michigan sees a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the state reported an average of nearly 9,000 cases per day over the last two days.

The state also issued a public health advisory encouraging everyone ages 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask at indoor gatherings ahead of the holidays.

"Vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, and now we can protect ourselves further from COVID-19 which is currently surging in our state,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "There is an ample supply of vaccines available, and we urge all eligible Michiganders to get their booster dose as soon as possible."

People can choose which vaccine they receive as a booster. Mixing and matching is allowed.

You are asked to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record when you get the booster dose.

