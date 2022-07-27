Spectrum to close drive-thru COVID-19 test site at 1300 Michigan St.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health plans to close one of Michigan’s first drive-through testing sites for COVID-19.

The site at 1300 Michigan St in northeast Grand Rapids will last operate on Friday, July 29 before it is taken down Monday, Aug. 1, the health system says.

We’re told the site was also one of the first drive-throughs to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“When I think of how quickly our teams came together to establish this site and others throughout Spectrum Health in the early days of the pandemic, I am filled with pride,” says Senior Vice President of Hospital and Post-Acute Operations Chad Tuttle. “It is yet another example of our staff working tirelessly and selflessly in the face of an overwhelming crisis.”

Spectrum Health says more than 477,000 tests were given at the site.

