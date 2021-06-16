Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Spectrum Health now allowing COVID-19 patients to have visitors

items.[0].image.alt
Spectrum Health
Undated Spectrum Health Photo
Spectrum Health
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 11:38:17-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health COVID-19 patients will be allowed up to two visitors under a new policy announced Wednesday.

Visitors may be present between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., will be screened for signs of COVID-19 and will be required to adhere to personal protective equipment requirements, a news release said.

The policy applies to patients hospitalized with the coronavirus and to patients hospitalized for other reasons who test positive for COVID-19.

From the beginning and throughout the pandemic, patients with the virus have not been allowed to have any visitors.

“We are so pleased this day is here,” said Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan. “After careful planning and following CDC guidelines, we are pleased to welcome visitors for COVID-19 patients in a safe manner. We know how important this is for our patients and families because it will result in greater physical and emotional support throughout the healing process.”

All visitors will be given instructions and training on the proper usage of PPE, including gowns, gloves, eye protection and standard mask usage.

The new policy went into effect Wednesday, June 16.

SEE MORE: CORONAVIRUS IN WEST MICHIGAN

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.