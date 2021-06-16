Spectrum Health now allowing COVID-19 patients to have visitors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health COVID-19 patients will be allowed up to two visitors under a new policy announced Wednesday.

Visitors may be present between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., will be screened for signs of COVID-19 and will be required to adhere to personal protective equipment requirements, a news release said.

The policy applies to patients hospitalized with the coronavirus and to patients hospitalized for other reasons who test positive for COVID-19.

From the beginning and throughout the pandemic, patients with the virus have not been allowed to have any visitors.

“We are so pleased this day is here,” said Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan. “After careful planning and following CDC guidelines, we are pleased to welcome visitors for COVID-19 patients in a safe manner. We know how important this is for our patients and families because it will result in greater physical and emotional support throughout the healing process.”

All visitors will be given instructions and training on the proper usage of PPE, including gowns, gloves, eye protection and standard mask usage.

The new policy went into effect Wednesday, June 16.

