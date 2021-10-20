Spectrum Health expanding monoclonal antibody therapy access

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced it is expanding monoclonal antibody therapy throughout the Grand Rapids region.

The healthcare system tells us its COVID-19 Infusion Clinic at Blodgett Hospital has expanded its treatment coverage in order to benefit more patients, adding that a new mobile clinic is available to those wishing to make appointments.

Patients may call 616-391-0351 to schedule an appointment.

We’re told the mobile unit will serve areas in West Michigan with greater infection rates in addition to community members who are unable to receive treatment at Blodgett Hospital.

“Spectrum Health is pleased to be part of this incredible collaboration to expand our monoclonal antibody program in West Michigan, particularly to our most vulnerable populations,” says Senior Vice President of Spectrum Health West Michigan Operations Chad Tuttle. “This treatment may be life changing for our patients, and we are hopeful that the supply of antibodies will allow us to treat as many people as possible.”

Spectrum Health says monoclonal antibody therapy is proven to help high-risk patients avoid being hospitalized with the virus if received in less than 10 days of onset symptoms. We’re told its health centers have treated more than 2,400 patients at time of writing.

